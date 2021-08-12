Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Adidas Sells Reebok To Authentic Brands In $2.5 Billion Deal [Details]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
In this photo illustration the Reebok logo seen on a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Adidas is parting ways with Reebok, new reports state.

Reebok has been a subsidiary brand of Adidas since 2005, but in a $2.5 billion majority cash deal the footwear and clothing company will now join Authentic Brands. Yahoo! Finance reports that following lower-than-expected sales, Adidas is ready to let go.

“Reebok has been a valued part of Adidas, and we are grateful for the contributions the brand and the team behind it have made to our company. With this change in ownership, we believe the Reebok brand will be well-positioned for long-term success,” said Kasper Rorsted, CEO of Adidas AG, in a statement, according to the site.

“Authentic Brands purchasing of Reebok is really excellent news for a highly valued name. The industry wisdom is that brands only die in their owner’s mind, while the public at-large is generally unaware of inter-company transactions. With the muscle behind Authentic Brands, expect Reebok to become a front runner in a very active market,” adds retail & fashion industry consultant and former CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, Rick Helfenbein.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the multibillion-dollar deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Stay tuned for more detail.

Adidas Sells Reebok To Authentic Brands In $2.5 Billion Deal [Details]  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close