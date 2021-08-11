Arts & Entertainment
The First Trailer For ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Starring Michael B.Jordan & Newcomer Chanté Adams Has Arrived

The Denzel Washington-directed film arrives exclusively in theaters this Christmas.

Watch The 1st Trailer For 'A Journal For Jordan' Starring Michael B. Jordan

Source: Sony Pictures / A Journal For Jordan

Get your Kleenex tissues ready. This movie looks like it’s going to be a tear-jerker.

Michael B. Jordan is stepping away from the boxing ring and putting down the weapons for this his latest film, A Journal For Jordan. In the Denzel Washington-directed film that is described as a drama/romance and is based on a true story (Canedy’s novel), Jordan takes on the role of Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who falls in love with a Senior New York Times Editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams).

Before King is deployed to Iraq, Canedy gives birth to their son. While he is defending the country abroad, King decides to start a journal and fills it with love and advice for his infant son. Stateside, Canedy shares the story about the romance between herself and King that changed their lives forever with their child.

A Journal For Jordan

Source: Sony Pictures / A Journal For Jordan

Official Synopsis:

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.

A Journal For Jordan’s screenplay was written by Virgil Williams (Mudbound), produced by Todd Black, Denzel Washington,

Michael B. Jordan, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Molly Allen, David Bloomfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and

Richard McConnel executive produced the film.

You can watch the first emotional trailer for A Journal For Jordan in theaters exclusively this Christmas.

Photos: Sony Pictures / A Journal For Jordan

The First Trailer For 'A Journal For Jordan' Starring Michael B.Jordan & Newcomer Chanté Adams Has Arrived  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Playlist
Close