Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyonce is tapping into a new market with her upcoming Ivy Park drop. After breaking the Internet with her Harper’s Bazaar covers, Tuesday, and teasing her latest venture with adidas — Ivy Park Kids — the Ivy Park social media page dropped an ad for Ivy Park Kids featuring Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Just take our coin, sis.

Blue gives her best Houston rodeo impression in one scene while relaxing on an antique horse and serves cowgirl chic in another beside her mother — a proud Houston native. “The rodeo isn’t just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids” the caption read on Instagram.

Beyonce touched on the drop, calling it a “natural progression. “I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop,” Beyonce said in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Beyonce recently dropped their Ivy Park Flex collection, which included swimwear just in time to turn up for the end of the summer! Even hubby Jay Z rocked a two-piece Ivy Park set in the Hamptons.

In other Beyonce news, the megastar revealed she is working on new music. “I’ve been in the studio,” she said. Beyhivers, you know what that means – have your Beyonce emergency fund ready!

Ivy Park Kids drops on Aug. 19 and in select stores Aug. 20.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

Beyoncé Shows Off Her YeeHaw In The Latest Ivy Park Rodeo Collection

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close