Sneaker lovers are abuzz over Travis Scott‘s upcoming Nike project with artist Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s Fragment Design imprint, confirmed to drop on August 13. Yet it looks like La Flare may already have another collaboration in the works.

The social media account ovrnundr.io released pics of Scott moving around NYC in a pair of brown Nike Air Trainer 1 Mids that sported his characteristic “reverse Swoosh” and the word “CACTUS” stitched around the left heel, and fans are wondering who is he working with next. The color scheme is not bizarre but actually typical of the rapper’s prior Nike releases, like the Air Jordan I High or “British Khaki” sneakers.

In the meanwhile, those curious about the “Travis Scott x Fragment” Air Jordan 1 Lows are likely to be satisfied with the results. Nike calls it “a case of three masterminds coming together to collaborate on not just any Air Jordan, but the beloved Air Jordan 1″ and the kicks stand out with Military Blue/black/white color blocking.

Each individual foot carries a unique logo from the triumvirate that brought this collab to life; the left shoe has the Cactus Jack name and face logos embossed down its backstay, while the logos for “Air Jordan” and Fragment Design are placed on the backstay of the right shoe. And, of course, the sneakers would not be a certified Travis Scott product without his signature “backward Swoosh.”

The “Travis Scott x Fragment” comes out this Friday at 10 a.m ET, and sneakerheads who want to stay on top of any news or further info about the kicks should click here.

Oh, and did we mention there might be more Cactus Jack x Nike goodness on the way? Scott teased yet another pair of Air Max 1s on Instagram just yesterday.

Travis Scott Teases His Newest Nike Air Trainer 1 & Air Max 1 Nike Collaborations was originally published on cassiuslife.com

