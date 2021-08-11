Samsung Unfolds Its Newest Smartphones, The Galaxy Z Fold3 & Galaxy Z Flip3

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

We previously reported that Samsung is comfortably ahead of the curve thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip. The Korean tech giant is now looking to lap the competition with its newest foldable devices.

Wednesday (Aug.11), Samsung literally unfolded its new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, during its latest virtual Unpacked event. These new flagship models take what made the previous models stand out and add enhancements like IPX84 water resistance, new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone— and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus that Samsung promises will protect against scratches and accidental drops. Both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET5 and optimized Main Screen panel layers that deliver an 80% more durable screen, a vast improvement from the previous fold moels.

Both models are being delivered at what Samsung boasts is the most affordable price point ever for its previously super expensive devices. Before Wednesday’s big reveal, Samsung allowed us to get hands-on with both devices, and we must say they are very impressive.

So let’s break these devices down.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

With the next iteration of the Z Flip, Samsung managed to take an already beautiful phone and make it look even better. The Z Flip3’s sleek design gets a boost coming in four trendy colors—Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black— plus, now Samsung decided to make some very cool cases to protect and ensure you don’t drop your still pricey foldable phone. Samsung also finally made the phones waterproof.

Sticking with the design, the Galaxy Z Flip3, when folded close, now has a 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 panel that allows you to do even more without opening the device. Users will now be able to view notifications and messages easier, keep up with the schedules, monitor their steps using new Cover Screen widgets or coordinate the cover screen wallpaper with the new Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic that we will touch on in a few.

Of course, you will still be able to take a high-quality selfie with the phone folded, but this time you can also record video in 4K as well, thanks to enhanced Quick Shot by double-clicking Z Flip3’s power key.

When the Z Flip3 is opened, users will be greeted by a beautiful 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1,080 AMOLED panel that works thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate smoothly.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB RAM. Users can choose between either a 128- or 256GB model, but sadly, still no expandable storage via microSD card. As far as the camera is concerned, unlike the Z Fold3 that features three sensors, the Z Flip3 is limited to just two, a 12MP, f/1.8 wide lens, and 12MP, f/2,2 ultra-wide sensor that both take some quality photos.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is much lighter than the previous model at a reported weight of just 183 grams or 6.4 ounces. That means it is also sporting a smaller 3,300mAh cell battery to power it, but you should get a full day’s worth of use out of the device.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the crown jewel of Wednesday’s Unpacked event. This time around, the Z Fold3 5G not only gets some upgrades but comes in three eye-catching colors, Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver.

When the phone is closed, users can take advantage of the 6.2-inch panel with a resolution of 2,268 x 832 that features a 120Hz refresh rate.

Users will be happy to see a larger 7.6-inch 2,208 x 1,768 screen AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scroller when opened. Both screens are made with Gorilla Glass Victus offering users a scratch-resistant screen which will come in handy for the Z Fold3’s new S-Pen support, a first for the Fold model. Another cool trick is the Z Fold3’s F1.8 4MP Under display camera’s ability to disappear now when watching a video in tablet mode.

Along with the Z Fold3, Samsung also announced two new S Pen models, the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both models feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect the Z Fold3’s main screen. Samsung boasts that this is its “best S Pen experience yet, with even lower latency for true-to-life composition—ensuring that notetaking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive.”

Under the hood there the Z Fold3 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chip, backed by 12GB RAM and either 256- or 512GB onboard storage. Sadly, there is no microSD card slot. As far as cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold3 features a rear triple camera system, with a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚ 12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚ Super clear glass with Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF.

As for battery life, the Z Fold3 is powered by a respectable 4,400mAh battery. Regarding the size, the Z Fold3 comes in at a weight of 271 grams or 9.55 ounces. That’s less than the 9.9 ounces on the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Now we have arrived at the prices. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G costs $999.99, and the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G $1,799.99 lower price tag. Both AT&T and Verizon are offering customers who are eager to get their hands on Samsung’s newest devices some sweet deals, even offering the Z Flip3 for free.

Peep the deals below:

Pricing and Availability (Verizon)

Preorders for the Galaxy Z series on Verizon start August 11, or pick them up in stores when they are widely available on August 27. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G starts at $59.99 a month for 30 months or $74.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail) Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)



Galaxy Z Series Promotions Switch to Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a new Galaxy Z series phone with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans, plus get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching

Current customers can save $500 on a Galaxy Z series phone with a select trade-in on select Unlimited plans.

If you can’t decide which Z series phone to get, you can buy a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Z Flip3 5G and get a 128GB Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on us With select Unlimited plans.

While supplies last, you can get the Samsung Fold Cover and S Pen bundle for free when purchased with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from Verizon.

Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Z series cases and screen protectors and 25% off Samsung-brand wireless charging accessories during the pre-order period. AT&T is also offering the following deals for new and existing customers: Get up to $1000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with an eligible trade-in when purchased on an installment plan and eligible unlimited plan. That means you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for FREE or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for $799.99 .

the or with an eligible trade-in when purchased on an installment plan and eligible unlimited plan. That means you can get the or the for . Buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series and get one FREE when both are purchased on a qualifying installment plan with wireless service.

when both are purchased on a qualifying installment plan with wireless service. Get any Samsung accessory 50% off with a purchase of a Samsung-connected device.

with a purchase of a Samsung-connected device. Business customers can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for up to $600 off and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for up to $650 off with eligible 2-year contracts.

Galaxy Buds2

Smartphones were not the only things announced. Samsung also revealed the Galaxy Buds2, the update to the original Galaxy Buds. This updated iteration comes in four colors —graphite, white, olive, and lavender— and are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet featuring a new iconic curved shape to help provide great sound quality.

The Buds2 features two-way speakers that deliver crisp, clear high notes and deep bass, according to Samsung, while utilizing Active Noise Cancellation to help drown out unwanted background noise. You can tune back into your surroundings thanks to three adjustable Ambient Sound levels if you need to be aware of what’s going on around you. During voice calls or Zoom meetings, your voice will come in even clearer thanks to ” a new, machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises,” Samsung announced.

Also new is a fit test in the Wearables App that users can take advantage of to achieve that secure fit. The Galaxy Bud2 will retail for $149.99 and join Samsung’s impressive lineup of earbuds, including the Galaxy Buds Live and the exceptional Galaxy Buds Pro. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds2 open up beginning August 11.

Galaxy Watch4 & Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Finally, we are also getting new watches thanks to the announcement of the Galaxy Watch4 series. Unlike the previous model, the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first watches to feature the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google.

Both the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic feature Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, which now comes in a smaller design that doesn’t sacrifice measurement accuracy. The new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart3, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are available for pre-order starting today, with retail availability beginning August 27. Between August 11 and August 26, 2021, consumers who pre-order Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic can get a $50 Samsung credit.

Samsung notes the “Galaxy Watch4 will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at $249.99 for Bluetooth versions and $299.99 for LTE models. At launch, the 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver, and Pink Gold, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver, and a sophisticated Green.”

The “Galaxy Watch4 Classic will start at $349.99 for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 for LTE models and will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in Black and Silver.”

Both models are thinner than previous watch models, Samsung says.

Stay tuned for our reviews of all of these products. We are currently testing out the Galaxy Buds2, so look out for that review ahead of the accessories’ launch.

