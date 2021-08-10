Beyonce Brings Major Virgo Energy To Harper’s Bazaar September ‘Icons’ Issue

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Beyonce brings the rodeo to Harper’s Bazaar’s September “Icons” cover. The queen Bey, who typically keeps her private life very private, opened up about protecting her inner peace, the inspiration behind her upcoming Ivy Park drop, forthcoming new music and the Black women who’ve supported her.

The megastar is very particular about her image – something we all know. She enjoys an elusive lifestyle because the people closest to her know her the best. They are all successful and independent and not dependent on her.

“Before I started, I decided that I’d only pursue this career if my self-worth was dependent on more than celebrity success. I’ve surrounded myself with honest people who I admire, who have their own lives and dreams and are not dependent on me.”

Oh and she’s a Virgo.

“The reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!” she candidly shared.

Among the people she most admires is Black women we too admire. From her mother Tina Knowles to Kelly Rowland – they’re Black women who’ve also influenced the culture and us.

“My closest friends are brilliant women who run companies, are entrepreneurs, mothers, wives, and close family. Kelly [Rowland] and Michelle [Williams] are still my best friends. I gravitate toward strong, grounded women like my incredible sister, Solange. She is full of wisdom, and she is the dopest person I know,” she said.

Continuing to praise her tribe, she recalls watching her mother “heal” other women in her salon back in Houston.

“I watched my mother nurture and heal those women in her salon, not just by making them look and feel beautiful but by talking with them, listening to them, and connecting with them. I’ve seen how much Black women’s emotions are attached to our hair and beauty. Addressing the current beauty industry, she said, “I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and share some of those secrets, so we can continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power.”

Switching subjects, she touched on spending “too much” time on “diets because she believed self-care involved “being overly conscious of my body.” She learned to listen to her body.

“My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body—those are the things that I’ve been focusing on. Mental health is self-care too. I’m learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me. Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen.”

As for when the Beyhive can expect new music? “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

That means, just have your emergency Beyonce fund ready!

Beyonce was styled by Samira Nasr and Marni Senofonte for the nine image editorial that will hit newsstands on 8/31. Read the full interview, here.

