Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Actress Christina Applegate Announces Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Actress Christina Applegate revealed on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate, 49 is most known for her roles in the 90’s sitcom “Married… With Children,” “Band Moms,” and the “Anchorman series with Will Ferrell” said on the social platform that she was diagnosed a few months ago. In a tweet Applegate said:

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.

Multiple sclerosis or “MS” is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. The effects of MS can vary from person to person with different symptoms including vision loss, pain, muscle weakness, and trouble with sensation or coordination. You can learn more from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s website.

In 2008, Applegate underwent a double mastectomy after a medical test for the BRCA gene “breast cancer gene” was positive.

RELATED: Christina Applegate Gives Birth To Daughter

10 Old Disney Channel Shows They Should Bring Back!
Disney's 'Hannah Montana' - File Photos
10 photos

Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close