Lizzo is teaming up with Cardi B for her upcoming single “Rumors.”

The three-time Grammy-winner surprised fans with details on the release of her upcoming single with rapper Cardi B. She teased the single on her Instagram account.

“Guess who’s hopping on ‘Rumors’ with me?” Lizzo says on the video she shared of herself to Instagram. It began with a surprise Facetime call with a sleepy Cardi B.

“Good morning, motherf***er! That’s who it’s featuring y’all, period,” Lizzo says jokingly in the video, reminiscent of the rumors of her working closely with Harry Styles. “It’s Harry Styles!”

Cardi B was not expecting the call from Cardi, who grumpily answered, “Yo what the f***? What’s going on. Why you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning” before the video ends.

The single is set to release Friday, August 13. “Rumors” will be the first collaboration from the two megastars. With Cardi B’s highly successful women-focused collaborations, such as the triumphant release of “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, music lovers predict Lizzo and Cardi B’s upcoming single will do numbers.

Who’s ready for Lizzo and Cardi B? Check out the announcement below.

Surprise! Lizzo Is Teaming Up With One Of Music’s Biggest Rap Stars In Upcoming Single  was originally published on globalgrind.com

