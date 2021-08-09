Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Netflix Announces Newest Cast Members For Its Upcoming ‘The Addams Family’ Spinoff Series ‘Wednesday’

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
&apos;Rampage&apos; film premiere

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

A brand new spinoff of the 90’s classic, spooky family series, The Addams Family, returns in an upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday. The Tim Burton-directed show will follow the story Wednesday Addams. The streaming platform announced additional actors added to the cast.

Netflix happily announced that its Addams family is expanding. The upcoming series taps Catherine Zeta-Jones to portray the iconic Morticia Addams. Zeta-Jones has starred in many television projects including FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan, Facebook Watch’s Queen America and Fox’s Prodigal Son. She’s an Academy Award-winning actress for her role in the hit musical feature Chicago in 2003. Zeta-Jones also appeared in other popular films like The Mask of Zorro and Ocean’s 12.

Luis Guzmán is set to bring the iconic, debonair role Gomez Addams to life in the upcoming series. Guzmán has appeared in several films over the years including Boogie Nights, Carlito’s Way, and Traffic.

The series previously announced that Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams.

The eight-episode Netflix series will be based upon Wednesday Addams specifically during her school years at Nevermore Academy. The show will follow Wednesday attempting to master her newfound psychic abilities while working to stop a monstrous killing spree in their local town. Wednesday will solve the supernatural mysteries that her parents were once involved in 25 years before.

Some fans may remember the original series The Munsters that debuted in 1964. This was the first introduction to the popularized scary yet comedic family. Most fans recognize the iconic family in the commercially successful 1991 supernatural black comedy film, The Addams Family, based on the characters from the cartoon originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams and the television series produced by David Levy.

Netflix has not announced when Wednesday is expecting to be released. Some film sites are speculating that fans may see its earliest arrival in the Fall of 2022. We will keep you updated with more details on Netflix’s upcoming series.

Netflix Announces Newest Cast Members For Its Upcoming ‘The Addams Family’ Spinoff Series ‘Wednesday’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 5 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close