RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Frank Ocean is going from ambassador to owner. The crooner is launching his own luxury brand called Homer.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the Long Beach, California native is bossing up and we are here for it. Last week he announced he now his own designer goods company that is a true refection of his signature to approach to style. As expected he delivered the news in his signature fashion and used few words to reveal the new vibes. He shared his front cover on Financial Times and hit us with simple instructions. “homer.com” he wrote.

According to a press release, the brand’s name represents “carving history into stone.” The collection itself will comprise of “fine and high jewelry pieces, plus printed silk scarves. The pieces are handcrafted using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds.” The items were designed by Homer in New York City and handmade in Italy. Diamonds come from Homer’s state-of-the-art lab in America. Design inspiration stems from “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.”

The catalog’s cover and photography was shot by Frank Ocean with campaign imagery shot by Nikes music video director, Tyrone Lebon. When talking to Financial Times he detailed the vision for the look and feel of the brand. “I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier,” he explained. “I don’t find business boring, I really enjoy it.”

Purchases, however, can only be made by store appointment at their singular location at 70-74 Bowery, New York, NY.

Super Rich Kids: Frank Ocean Launches His Luxury Brand “Homer” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: