This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Mary Robertson, Director of the Indiana Cancer Consortium. They talked about the organization and how the HPV vaccine prevents cancer.

For more information about the HPV vaccine or find more resources, visit indianacancer.org.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

