Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Long, Faux Locs On Vacation And We’re Loving It!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates Launch Of The 2021 Issue At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Source: Rodrigo Varela / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion has switched up her hairstyle again and we’re absolutely loving her new ‘do! While on a family vacation with her grandmother, the rapper posted a few flicks to Instagram where she showed off the new, faux loc hairstyle that’s perfect for the last few weeks of summer!

Meg seems to do everything big, so it’s no surprise that her locs would be the same and fall way below her waistline to grace the top of her thigh. For the color, she opted for the ombre look – black at her roots that gradually faded into brown towards the end.

“Checking places off of my grandma’s bucket list 😍💙 love you nanny,” she captioned her photoset which included a shot of her new hair, flicks from her vacation, and of course, an adorable picture of her grandmother.

“Y’all so cute ur hair is 😍,” said singer and fellow hair goals queen SZA while another loc’ed up beauty, Chloe Bailey commented, “omg your hair!!! you look so good with locs 😍.”

Indeed she does!

The new, faux loc hairstyle is a switch up from the naturally curly hair that Meg has been rocking lately. Last week, she posted a sexy pic that showed off her natural curls and coils while wearing Calvin Klein undies as part of her partnership with the loungewear brand. The advertisement is meant to give off the vibes of effortless, comfortable, and feeling good in your Calvin’s in your most natural form – especially in your skin and hair. “#mycalvins,” she simply captioned the series of images.

We’ve been following Meg’s natural hair journey ever since she started it and became a global ambassador for Mielle Organics and just a few weeks ago, the “Body” rapper shared an IGTV video hyping up the brand’s “Oats and Honey” collection, calling it “everything”.

“Okay Hotties @mielleorganics snapped with the new Oats and Honey collection,” she wrote as the caption. “With these new products I can really take care of my scalp through all my wig changes ! These products are now available on the website http://www.mielleorganics.com! #mielleorganics.”

We’re loving Meg’s hair journey!

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes Mielle Organics' First Global Ambassador

 

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Long, Faux Locs On Vacation And We're Loving It!

