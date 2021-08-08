Frank Ocean Launches His Own Independent Luxury Jewelry Store in NYC

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Frank Ocean has taken his talents to the world of high-end and fine luxury jewelry; he is opening a store called Homer in NYC’s Chinatown, and he explained the name of his company in a special interview with Financial Times.

“[B]ecause it’s five letters and the dotcom was available,” he said. “But also because Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone.”

His mother’s love of jewelry and exposing him to the world at large influenced Homer’s inaugural 25-piece collection, down to a revamped version of his mom’s “Sade hoops” which sport a diamond at the center and have Ocean’s self-designed family crest.

The many-colored bejeweled items range from $395 up to $1.9M in price, some of which are the “Hammer Man” pendant ($695), the gold and diamond “Jester on Dice” pendant ($5,700), or the high-jewelry white-gold and diamond “Sphere Legs” bracelet ($271,500).

Homer’s in-house team in NYC designed them before being completed by hand in Italy, and Ocean shared his excitement about the company’s debut on his IG Story. “Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all,” he wrote. “All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone. I’m so fucking happy for everyone involved and I admire you and am proud of you … This is three years in the making and there is so, so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers.”

Homer officially opens its doors on Monday, August 9 at 70-74 Bowery, NYC. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Saturdays. Fans can have the 84-page catalog shipped to their homes for free, as well as set up an appointment by clicking here.

