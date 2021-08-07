Chloe Bailey Is Trending For Simply Being Gorgeous… Again!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

If there’s one thing that Chloe Bailey is going to do, it’s post gorgeous pictures and become the top trend on social media and today is no different as the songstress is the top topic on the Internet again!

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the “Ungodly Hour” singer posted two utterly sexy images of herself rocking a skin-tight, strapless black mini dress that hugged her in all the right places. She wore her signature locs in a high, ponytail with dark makeup that accentuated her eyes and lips. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and black pumps. “girl on fire,” she captioned the images.

Of course, fans flooded Chloe’s IG comments almost immediately. “LORD HAVE MERCY,” wrote one fan while her Grownish co-star, Francia Raísa, simply called her an “ICON!!!!!”

The 23-year-old also posted the same set of images to her Twitter account and received even more love there.

“Girl I’m just trying to come up from air,” wrote one Twitter user.

While another called her the “most beautiful woman ever.”

And we couldn’t agree more!

But posting social media flicks and being fine isn’t the only thing the songstress has been up to lately. Last Thursday, she took to IG to cover Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings.” Rocking a bright red two-piece athleisure set with matching bright red lipstick, she absolutely sang her heart out and reminded us that she’s truly that girl. “Pick up your feelings ,” she captioned the video which has received over 1 million views and counting.

“stunner ,” her sister and group member Halle Bailey commented. We absolutely love to see it!

