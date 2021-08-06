Music
Ed Sheeran To Kickoff NFL Season with Performance

Everybody is ready for the NFL season to begin!  And to celebrate the start of the new season the NFL decided to kick things off with a special performance from Ed Sheeran.  Sheeran shared on social media that he was ready for the performance.  In the video you can see jerseys from Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady hanging in the background showcasing the two teams who will be playing in the opener.  Also Sheeran gets a “mysterious” guitar case that plays the NFL theme every time he opens it.  Check out the video below

 

 

 

Source: Billboard

 

 

