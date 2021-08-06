A Decade Later, Aaliyah’s Music Returns To The Public Online In New Deal

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The shockwave that Aaliyah fans might be feeling now is the news that her entire catalogue of music will be available before the month is out thanks to a new deal between her former label and a publishing company.

Blackground Records 2.0, founded by the late singer’s uncle and former manager Barry Hankerson along with his son, Jomo Hankerson announced the news in a press release earlier Thursday (August 5th). The record label is entering into a partnership with independent music and publisher Empire which will oversee the release her music on all streaming formats worldwide. The catalogue includes both of her double platinum albums One in a Million and ΛΛLIYΛH in addition to her Ultimate Aaliyah and I Care 4 U compilation albums and music from the films Exit Wounds and Romeo Must Die.

“From day one, we set out to shake up the music industry and partnering with a company like EMPIRE continues that legacy. This is Blackground Records 2.0.”, said Hankerson in the press statement. The new deal – which to date doesn’t have the approval of the singer’s estate – will also include a new audio and visual platform called Music360 to be launched in the coming weeks. “We’re happy to provide a home for Blackground Records 2.0 and help build upon their independent story.”, said Ghazi, CEO of Empire in the statement.

The release of music also includes all of the albums from the rap duo of Timbaland and Magoo as well as the producer’s own solo venture, Tim’s Bio: Life From Da Basement. Rounding out the catalogue is music legend Toni Braxton’s Libra, R&B veteran Tank’s albums Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain along with two albums from JoJo. Beginning with Aaliyah’s iconic debut album on August 20th, the 17 albums in Blackground’s catalogue will be released on a weekly basis.

