‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot Off To A Rocky Start As Two Showrunners Exit Project

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Another day, another reboot!

This time the blast from the past comes in the form of a new take on The Fresh Prince Of-Bel-Air, which some of you might’ve caught a glimpse of a few years back when the original idea was presented as a trailer for a 2019 fan-made movie proposal simply titled BEL-AIR.

The show was greenlit soon afterwards by streaming platform Peacock, with even Will Smith himself giving the blessing by joining as a producer on the series. However, it now looks like there may be some drama on the Westside of Los Angeles after a second showrunner left the project following the departure of their first one.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot will now see writing duo T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson taking over showrunner duties. The series originally had creative direction under Chris Collins, who was then replaced by Empire‘s Diane Houston earlier this year before her recent exit.

Here’s a breakdown of the switch-up, via THR:

“Peacock landed the dramatic reboot inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral video in September with a two-season order following a fierce bidding war that included bids from Netflix and HBO Max, originally planning a premiere this year. The series, which is now expected to bow in 2022, has not yet begun casting. Sources say Brady and Newson — a writing duo whose credits include Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ and The CW’s ‘The 100’ — are taking over after ‘The Wire’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ alum Collins — and later, Houston — mutually parted ways with producers including Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Sources note that Peacock is looking for a broad-skewing network-style show, while Collins Collins wanted to deliver an edgy, premium series. It’s unclear what Houston’s vision was for the series, which has undergone some rewrites.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Cooper is described as a “Fresh Prince superfan” who created and directed the original trailer himself. His role as writer, director and co-executive producer of the new series is still in tact, and hopefully we’ll get to see the full product soon when it arrives on Peacock next year as scheduled.

Is a reboot of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air something you can get behind? Let us know!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot Off To A Rocky Start As Two Showrunners Exit Project was originally published on blackamericaweb.com