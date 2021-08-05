Simone Biles Reveals Secret Japanese Gym That Let Her Privately Train and Beat The “Twisties”

Simone Biles, the unquestionable G.O.A.T. gymnast, returned from a mental leave of absence and won the bronze medal on the individual balance beam competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
“It’s been a very long week, it’s been a very long five years,” she said afterward, according to NBC News. “I didn’t expect a medal today. I just wanted to go out there and do this for me, and that’s exactly what I did.” So what was her secret to overcoming “the twisties“? The answer is Juntendo, a Japanese university that allowed her solo access to its gym, and she showered the school with love on social media.
“I’ll forever be thankful for Junetendo for allowing me to come train separately to try to get my skills back,” Biles tweeted. “The [J]apanese are some of, if not the sweetest people I’ve ever met.” She spent days there, regaining her composure and working out alone since pulling out of competition.
However, what may have also contributed to her struggles was that her father’s sister passed away without notice during the Olympics. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” said Biles. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”
“People have to realize that, at the end of the day, we’re humans; we’re not just entertainment,” she continued. “There are things going on behind the scenes that people have no idea about.”
Although her tour of this year’s Olympics is complete, Biles told NBC’s Hoda Kotb that she has not ruled a return for the 2024 Paris Games. She would be 27 years old then, a tad more advanced than when most elite gymnasts retire. But as her triumphant career has shown, you can never count out the G.O.A.T.
Here’s how true fans stood behind Biles during her tough time at the Tokyo games:
Twitter Reacts To People Comparing Simone Biles To Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan took a break at the height of his basketball career. Mental health was definitely a factor. What Simone Biles is doing isn’t new, and should be respected.— Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) July 28, 2021
"I look at Simone Biles and Michael Phelps. They have pressure that Tom Brady and Michael Jordan never faced... I don't know how they do it. Tip of the cap."— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 27, 2021
— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/KBtCFOJsIX
Tom Brady didn’t quit.— Hunter Lackey (@thehunterlackey) July 29, 2021
Michael Jordan didn’t quit.
Muhammad Ali didn’t quit.
Wayne Gretzky didn’t quit.
Simone Biles is a quitter. pic.twitter.com/gwIgkfmigd
Michael Jordan NEVER would've done what Simone Biles did (qualify for the Olympics in women's gymnastics)— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) July 28, 2021
Anyone else think it's wild that Michael Jordan is trending because of decisions Simone Biles made?— James Peterson (@Jersyjames23) July 28, 2021
So, in your metaphor, Simone Biles is the Michael Jordan of gymnastics.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 28, 2021
Boy, that’s a real burn, simpering little turd.
Comparing Michael Jordan leading his team to a championship and retiring after the season and Simone Biles quitting in the middle of a competition might be the worst take of all time— Cody Vogler (@BigVogs35) July 28, 2021
If Matt Walsh felt 1/1000th of the pressure Simone Biles or Michael Jordan felt, he would melt into a puddle of hot takes and Just For Men.— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 28, 2021
The Simone Biles thing is like if Michael Jordan retired from basketball because he was upset that his Dad died.— Too Much Context FreddyG (@OrangeFreddyG) July 29, 2021
Simone Biles did what was best for her mental health.— Nik Streng (@NikStreng) July 28, 2021
A lot of boys on the internet are forgetting that Michael Jordan left basketball FOR A WHOLE NBA SEASON IN HIS PRIME to play baseball as a mental health break. https://t.co/zVLmpukcYn
Hilarious seeing criticism of Simone Biles — one of the most successful athletes ever, despite incredible diversity — from people who idolize Michael Jordan.— Ben Taylor (@ElGee35) July 28, 2021
“Could you imagine if MJ quit on his team for mental reasons!?”
Well, yeah. Netflix has a documentary about it. 😂
