ASL Interpreter Gets Much Love For “WAP” Interpretation At Lollapalooza

She really did put in that work on stage...

2021 Lollapalooza - Day 3

Who says the hearing impaired can’t enjoy a music concert, and a raunchy one at that?

For this year’s Lollapalooza an American Sign Language interpreter was included in Megan Thee Stallion’s set to ensure that anyone with a hearing impairment could rock out to her songs. ASL interpreter Kelly Kurdi not only did the damn job, but also became a TikTok star in doing so.

Giving a spirited performance of “WAP” while on stage, KK performed the sex anthem so well that concert attendee Guilherme Vital Senise da Silva shared the video on his TikTok account and has already garnered 11 million views in the days since.

Don’t front, y’all know she killed it.

Looking like the song was hers, Kurdi performed every single erotic rhyme in the song and more than likely garnered a few new admirers in the process. Knowing that she’s now a newfound star in the music game, Kelly took to IG to thank dancer Raven Sutton for the interpretation of the song and the people flooding her page with love and praise.

This is hella dope. Hopefully this will become the new norm going forward at concerts all across the board.

ASL Interpreter Gets Much Love For “WAP” Interpretation At Lollapalooza  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

