Teaser Trailer For The First Episode of Netflix’s Sports Docuseries ‘UNTOLD’ Focusing on “Malice At The Palace” Has Arrived

A new Netflix docuseries will give us an even better look at the infamous brawl that took place between former NBA players and fans in the stands at the Palace of Auburn Hills back in 2004.

Wednesday (Aug.4), Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the first episode of its upcoming 5-part sports docuseries Untold. The first episode will focus on Malice At The Palace, a day that will forever live in infamy in the NBA on November 19, 2004, during a matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.

The docuseries will revisit that day and gives us a new look at the infamous incident using never-before-seen footage of that night plus commentary from those that lived it, Indiana Pacers players Metta World Peace (Ron Artest at the time), Jermaine O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Stephen Jackson, Detroit Pistons’ Ben Wallace.

Per a press release, the docuseries will give the players a chance to tell their side of the story and “explain their actions and defend their character” for going into the stands and putting hands on feet on fans after someone thought it was cool to chuck a drink at Metta World Peace causing the known hot-headed hooper to go in the stands. Jackson, Metta World peace’s teammate, followed behind him and was also fighting belligerent Pistons fans.

Synopsis Per Netflix:

November 19, 2004, is a moment the NBA would rather soon forget, but for the players, coaches, referees, and fans who lived through it, it’s simply a night they can’t shake from their memory or their reputation. It was an early-season game, but for the perennially losing Indiana Pacers, there was no better place to stamp their newfound dominance than against the defending champions and bitter rival Detroit Pistons. As the game neared its end, Indiana firebrand Ron Artest shoved Detroit’s Ben Wallace, sparking a brawl between the two clubs. When one fan arced a perfectly tossed cup of beer onto Artest’s chest, it unleashed a type of melee that had never been seen before in the history of the NBA: players rushed into the stands, fans rushed onto the court, and police rushed into the building trying to control the pandemonium. Days later, in an effort to protect the league’s image, commissioner David Stern would suspend Artest for the entirety of the season, along with 30 games for his teammate Stephen Jackson and 25 for Jermaine O’Neal, the longest suspensions in NBA history. The media then followed, labeling the players involved an unruly bunch of “thugs.” Now, for the first time, we show the never-before-seen footage of that night and hear the story firsthand from those that lived it, giving the players an opportunity to explain their actions and defend their character against a night that left their reputations stained both on and off the court.

The first episode of the weekly series premiers on August 10 exclusively on Netflix.

You can watch the teaser trailer below.

Photo: Netflix / Untold: Malice At The Palace

