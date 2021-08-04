WATCH: Billie Eilish Gets Animated Disney Style In New Trailer

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Billie Eilish has been staying busy coming off the release of her brand new album “Happier Than Ever” In addition to that release she also announced that she will be doing a special debut on Disney+ coming September 3. We know it’s going to be a special concert film where Billie will perform the album in it’s entirety and in sequential order. But will it actually look like? We got a sneak peak today as we saw Billie get a little bit of that Disney magic! We get to see her become an animated character for a brief second and also a look at the live band that will be performing with Billie. Check out the trailer below

Source: Billboard

