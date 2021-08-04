Music
HomeMusic

WATCH: Billie Eilish Gets Animated Disney Style In New Trailer

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Billie Eilish has been staying busy coming off the release of her brand new album “Happier Than Ever”  In addition to that release she also announced that she will be doing a special debut on Disney+ coming September 3.  We know it’s going to be a special concert film where Billie will perform the album in it’s entirety and in sequential order.  But will it actually look like?  We got a sneak peak today as we saw Billie get a little bit of that Disney magic!  We get to see her become an animated character for a brief second and also a look at the live band that will be performing with Billie.  Check out the trailer below

 

 

 

Source: Billboard

Billie Eilish , Disney , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close