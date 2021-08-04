RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It’s been a bad week for DaBaby, who’s now been dropped from a few music festivals including last weekend’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois. And the word is that once again, he did it to himself.

The North Carolina rapper found himself in the midst of heavy backlash after viral video emerged of him making a homophobic rant during his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on July 25th. After notable musicians such as Questlove and Sir Elton John took him to task, he made a lackluster apology via social media. After that faltered, representatives for DaBaby reached out to seven music festivals that he was scheduled to appear at on July 28th. They assured the promoters at each festival, with Lollapalooza first up, that he would provide a heartfelt video apology to the LGBTQ+ community. The video would be aired before he took the stage. But by last Sunday (August 1st), that video never materialized.

That morning, Lollapalooza organizers Live Nation and C3 put out a statement via social media that read: “DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.” It went on to announce that Young Thug would be filling his slot. The following morning (August 2nd), the organizers of Day N Vegas and the Governor’s Ball festival in New York both announced that DaBaby was no longer in their event lineups.

Shortly thereafter, the Can’t Wait Live! benefit concert being held in Philadelphia removed him as a headliner and the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Music Midtown in Atlanta and ACL Fest in Austin, Texas all dropped him from their bills. This is in addition to being removed from the Parklife Festival lineup in Manchester, England making it a total of eight festivals. DaBaby’s management team declined to comment when contacted by outlets.

DaBaby Reportedly DaDropped The Ball on Delivering Apologies To Festivals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: