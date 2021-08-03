Indianapolis Colts
Report: Colts Guard Quenton Nelson To Undergo Foot Surgery

Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

Source: Timothy T Ludwig / Getty

According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Guard Quenton Nelson may be out some time as well as QB Carson Wentz. ESPN NFL Insider Mike Wells reports the All-Pro Guard is dealing with a similar foot issue as Wentz and will undergo surgery. is timetable to return is similar the Quarterback: 5-12 weeks.

Yesterday, Head Coach Frank Reich announced that Wentz would undergo foot surgery and would be out 5-12 weeks as well. This could turn out to be a nightmare situation if both Nelson, the Colts’ best offensive lineman, and Wentz are out for a considerable amount of time.

We will have more on this as it develops.

The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include: Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns - USC, WR Tarik Black - Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson - Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi - BYU and LB Anthony Butler - Liberty. Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won't know the full impact until the team hits the field.

