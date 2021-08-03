Report: Colts Guard Quenton Nelson To Undergo Foot Surgery

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Guard Quenton Nelson may be out some time as well as QB Carson Wentz. ESPN NFL Insider Mike Wells reports the All-Pro Guard is dealing with a similar foot issue as Wentz and will undergo surgery. is timetable to return is similar the Quarterback: 5-12 weeks.

Yesterday, Head Coach Frank Reich announced that Wentz would undergo foot surgery and would be out 5-12 weeks as well. This could turn out to be a nightmare situation if both Nelson, the Colts’ best offensive lineman, and Wentz are out for a considerable amount of time.

We will have more on this as it develops.

