Sean Kingston ft. Travis Barker “Love Is Wonderful,” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s been a minute since Sean Kingston’s been on the culture’s radar, but that isn’t keeping him from dropping new material in hopes of catching the buzz that he had during his “Beautiful Girls” days.

Rolling with a beautiful girl in his Travis Barker assisted clip to “Love Is Wonderful,” Sean finds himself a ride-or-die who shows him crazy love as they stroll through the desert in a classic car. Why we feel like all those chains and rings he got on might not be fully paid for?

Keeping with the theme of love, Lil Yachty seems to be a man smitten himself and in his visuals to “Love Music” takes a pretty young lady on a date through Candy Land or something.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vado, Toosii featuring Fivio Foreign, and more.

SEAN KINGSTON FT. TRAVIS BARKER – “LOVE IS WONDERFUL”

LIL YACHTY – “LOVE MUSIC”

VADO – “YESTERDAY”

MORRAY FT. POLO G – “TRENCHES REMIX”

TOOSII FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “SPIN MUSIC”

SKEPTA FT. J BALVIN – “NIRVANA”

RICH THE KID – “PRADA”

STUNNA GAMBINO – “ZAZA”

