U.S. Senate Designates November As Hip-Hop History Month & More

Also a Hip-Hop Celebration Day and Hip-Hop Recognition Month.

360 Icons Awards Dinner

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

The United States government is putting some added respect on our culture’s name. The U.S. Senate has designated November as Hip-Hop History Month.

By unanimous consent, via the Senate, the country will be encouraged to honor the music that changed the world. On Sunday, July 29 the upper chamber of the United States Congress agreed on the resolution of slotting August 11, 2021, as ‘‘Hip Hop Celebration Day’’, designating August 2021 as ‘‘Hip Hop Recognition Month,’, and designating November 2021 as ‘‘Hip Hop History Month’’.

“Whereas, on August 11, 1973, at a ‘‘Back To School Jam’’ organized by his sister Cindy Campbell and held at the recreation room of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, New York, Clive ‘‘DJ Kool Herc’’ Campbell introduced his innovative style of disk jockeying and, together with the master of ceremonies engaging the crowd with rap on the microphone while partygoers known as B-boys and B-girls danced, introduced a new style, later known as ‘‘Hip Hop’’, which combined the elements of a disk jockey (commonly known as a ‘‘DJ’’), a master of ceremonies (commonly known as an ‘‘MC’’), music, art, fashion, and dance” the bill read.

The documentation would go on to detail the culture’s indelible impact on the world. “From its humble beginnings in New York City, the music, lyricism, dance, fashion, and art of Hip Hop has become a culture, now found in communities across the United States, and has long been a worldwide phenomenon”. Earlier this year the Universal Hip Hop Museum broke ground in the Bronx. It is expected to open in 2024.

Photo: Steven Ferdman

U.S. Senate Designates November As Hip-Hop History Month & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

