Beauty
HomeBeauty

Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback ‘Black Is King’ Photo

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It’s been one year since Beyonce dropped Black Is King and broke the Internet with the stunning visuals that came with unforgettable fashion moments inspired by the African diaspora. This weekend, those involved with the massive production, took to social media to remember the impact of the film and reminisce over moments on set. The mother of Amaiyah Robinson, Deijah Robinson (Black Is King dancer), shared a still of Amaiyah and Blue Ivy filming Brown Skin Girl and praised Beyonce, Blue and Dora Melissa for making the young talent feel comfortable.

“We had no idea was going to take place lol .. everyone made her feel so comfortable, so beautiful and had me all choked up!!” She wrote on Instagram.

Deijah wasn’t the only one celebrating Black Is King. Mama Tina took to social media to join in and share a clip from her scene in Brown Skin Girls.

In related Beyonce news, RollingStone recently named Formation the best music video of all time, which Mama Tina also posted on her social media account with the caption “At the risk of seeming a tad bit biased 😂I totally agree Rolling Stone.”

Brown Skin Girl continues to inspire young girls to embrace their melanin in every shade. And Blue Ivy is the ambassador!

RELATED STORIES:

Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest Icy Park Promo Video

Blue Ivy Did Mama Tina’s Makeup And We’re Ready For Her Booking Info

Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback ‘Black Is King’ Photo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close