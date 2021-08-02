RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

In May, it was announced Kevin Hart, and Snoop Dogg were working on a new comedy sports show for NBC’s Peacock platform, and it looks like we finally have the bit of levity that fans could use. On this past Friday’s episode of Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, our hilarious duo had to guess which event they were watching from only a few seconds of film.

One of the most entertaining sets after Hart and Snoop admonished two synchronized divers for celebrating yet failing to make room for the Holy Spirit. “Horses. I like this. This is equestrian,” Snoop started off, correctly naming the sport. But then the horse began to trot, and Uncle Snoop got excited. “Oh, the horse crip-walking, cuh! You see that? On the set! That’s gangsta as a muh…” he blurted out before he caught himself, and Hart couldn’t help but fall out laughing.

But then they wondered how did the horses actually get to Tokyo, and it appears the staffers told them via Emirates Airline. Snoop said, “That’s expensive!” Hart concurred and asked with shock, “They fly the horse on Emirates?!” Snoop then observed, “And the athletes on Southwest?!”

Snoop and Hart later discussed skeet shooting, which likely roused the Duck Hunt fans in the viewing audience. But Dogg Father let it be known his familiarity with the event comes from a different angle. “Gold medals in skeet shooting? I got a couple of gold medals in skeet shooting, but not that kind of skeetin’… but I do skeet skeet!” And he deadpanned the “Get Low” hook as Hart broke out laughing again.

Watch Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg when you join Peacock for free and have some fun with Kevin “Chocolate Droppa” Hart and the D-O-Double-Gizzle!

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart Provide Some Hilarious Olympics Commentary with New Show was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: