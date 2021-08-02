DaBaby Kicked Off Governors Ball Music Festival After Homophobic Rant

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

One bag at a time, DaBaby has seen his show bookings dry up as backlash over his rant at Rolling Loud Miami continues to draw harsh criticism and stern consequences.

On Monday (August 2) the Governors Ball festival confirmed that the concert to be held Sept. 24-26 would no longer include DaBaby.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” the social media message stated. “We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

It’s just the latest bad news for the North Carolina rapper: On August 1, Lollapalooza announced that he was no longer welcome to perform at their star-studded event.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love.” Their Twitter statement read. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”

After his Rolling Loud fiasco, DaBaby appeared to double-down on his statements, which only furthered the outrage. When Hip-Hop icon Questlove spoke out against DaBaby’s comments, the rapper added another bucket of gasoline to the fire by claiming he had no idea who Questlove was. The claim was met with a wave of jokes via social media because photos and videos proved the two men had previously performed together on national television.

In a series of Instagram stories that he put out Thursday night (July 29), the North Carolina rapper mocked The Roots drummer claiming he didn’t know who he was. “I ain’t even tryna be funny when I say… I do not know who dis n—a is dawg,” he wrote. “And I do not care ’bout losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove. You or any other n—a who wanna play follow the leader. This superstar was a fan of is stand up n—a, yeen never seen one of these huh?.” The immediate response on social media was swift, with people clowning the rapper while showing photos of him performing with The Roots and Questlove on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The backlash isn’t limited to American shores, as the Parklife Festival in Manchester, England also yanked DaBaby from their show lineup.

