Death Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Confirmed By Turquoise Miami

Over the weekend, Turquoise Miami, the mother of the child, confirmed the tragic loss via a moving Instagram post.

Fetty Wap Visits Prime

Back in June, reports went wide that Fetty Wap‘s four-year-old daughter passed away but they were largely unconfirmed. Over the weekend, Turquoise Miami, the mother of the child, confirmed the tragic loss via a moving Instagram post.

Over the weekend, Turquoise Miami posted a brief video of her beautiful baby girl and the caption illustrates not only the love she had for little Lauren but also what joy she brought to her mom’s life.

From IG:

This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip

Again, as we said back in June, our condolences to Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami. May Lauren rest powerfully in peace.

Death Of Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Confirmed By Turquoise Miami  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

