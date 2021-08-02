Indianapolis Colts
Report: Carson Wentz To Undergo Foot Surgery, Out 5-12 Weeks

It may be a while before we get to see new Quarterback Carson Wentz play in a Colts uniform.

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

According to reports, Wentz will undergo surgery on Monday (August 2nd) to remove a bone in his foot and may miss between 5-12 weeks. The injury according to Colts head coach Frank Reich is an old one, possibly from High School that has gotten “worse.” Now we will see if Wentz will be available by at least week 2 of the 2021-22 NFL season when the Colts play the Los Angeles Rams on September 19th.

 

Wentz spent five injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Colts for a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. The trade reunited Wentz with Coach Reich who as the offensive coordinator helped the QB play like a potential MVP, leading to lofty expectations this season. As of now, 2nd-year QB Jacob Eason will take over the starting role in Wentz absence with rookie Sam Ehlinger and former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley behind him.

[caption id="attachment_3011209" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include: Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns - USC, WR Tarik Black - Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson - Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi - BYU and LB Anthony Butler - Liberty. Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won't know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below! RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch] RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick

