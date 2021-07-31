Indy’s Connection: Visiting W/Hamilton Humane and Celebrating A Far Eastside Festival W/ CAFE & FECC

Indy's Connection
This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with Megan Davis, Senior Communications Manager of the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Megan talked about the new facility, upcoming events, foster opportunities, and more.

For the second part of the show, Kendra Nowell, Interim CEO of the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, and Leila Darden, President of The Far Eastside Community Council, joined to talk about an upcoming festival that is open to all that will be happening soon. The Far Eastside Festival is happening on Saturday, August 7, 11am-3pm at 8902 E. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN 46226. It is free to attend. There will be food, music, entertainment, vendors, young entrepreneurs, games and more.

Vendors can still apply by emailing ccaldwell@cafeindy.com.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

 

 

 

