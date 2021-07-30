WATCH: New Music Videos From Billie Eilish & Silk Sonic

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Fridays are back with new music and while this week wasn’t as busy as others there were still major releases today. The first is the much anticipated sophomore album from Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever” So we got a bunch of new Billie bops and she also dropped a new video as well.

But the biggest surprise release we had this week came from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aka Silk Sonic! They dropped a Summer banger out of nowhere flooding our timelines with everyone reacting to the new song.

