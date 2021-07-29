Kelly Clarkson To Pay Her Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Nearly $200K A Month In Divorce

Kelly Clarkson has to pay her ex-husband nearly as much in child and spousal support every month, despite her net worth being a fraction of the millionaire musician’s. Clarkson is now required to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month–more than $2 million a year–in spousal and child support.

On Tuesday, July 27, a Los Angeles County judge handed down the order that Clarkson give Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support along with $45,601 per month in child support. This arrangement means that the star’s ex-husband will receive $195,601 in total from Clarkson each month, about $2.4 million per year.

According to reports from PEOPLE , the order also requires The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show host to pay $1.25 million toward Blackstock’s attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.

Earlier reports surrounding their ongoing divorce claimed City Boy Blackstock had been aiming for more than double the amount in support, requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 per month. While that didn’t happen, the singer’s former manager still got a pretty sweet deal.

The way this story is unfolding is especially interesting considering Brandon’s family history, making this settlement a case of divorce deja vu. Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, was married to country music superstar Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015. Just like his dad worked as McEntire’s manager, Brandon managed Clarkson, and once they got divorced, both men were blessed with boatloads of money.

Like father, like son.

This ruling comes more than a year after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, ending seven years of marriage.