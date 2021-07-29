Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kelly Clarkson To Pay Her Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Nearly $200K A Month In Divorce

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Kelly Clarkson has to pay her ex-husband nearly as much in child and spousal support every month, despite her net worth being a fraction of the millionaire musician’s. Clarkson is now required to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month–more than $2 million a year–in spousal and child support.

On Tuesday, July 27, a Los Angeles County judge handed down the order that Clarkson give Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support along with $45,601 per month in child support. This arrangement means that the star’s ex-husband will receive $195,601 in total from Clarkson each month, about $2.4 million per year.

According to reports from PEOPLE, the order also requires The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show host to pay $1.25 million toward Blackstock’s attorney fees and costs for their ongoing divorce.

Earlier reports  surrounding their ongoing divorce claimed City Boy Blackstock had been aiming for more than double the amount in support, requesting that Clarkson pay him $436,000 per month. While that didn’t happen, the singer’s former manager still got a pretty sweet deal.

The way this story is unfolding is especially interesting considering Brandon’s family history, making this settlement a case of divorce deja vu. Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, was married to country music superstar Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015. Just like his dad worked as McEntire’s manager, Brandon managed Clarkson, and once they got divorced, both men were blessed with boatloads of money.

Like father, like son.

This ruling comes more than a year after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, ending seven years of marriage.

Earlier this month, the “Since U Been Gone” singer appealed for a judge to officially sign off on her divorce, leaving other arrangements such as spousal and child support for a later date. Luckily–or unluckily–for Kelly, it didn’t take long for those arrangements to be settled.

Sheeeeesh: Kelly Clarkson To Pay Her Ex Brandon Blackstock Nearly $200K A Month In Divorce, Less Than Half The Amount He Requested was originally published on bossip.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris

 4 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”

 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”

 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018

 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…

 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items

Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…

 3 years ago
07.03.18

You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…

 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items

You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…

 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close