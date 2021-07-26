Indy’s Connection: Celebrating 20 Years with Paws and Think

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This week, host Emily Metheny caught up with Kelsey Burton, Executive Director for Paws and Think, to talk about what the organization did during lockdown to continue to serve their clients and the community. Now that dog and handler teams are able to be out serving in person, Kelsey gave details about their programs and how individuals can volunteer with their dogs or in other roles.

As the organization celebrates 20 years, Kelsey also talked and teased some surprises for their gala Dogs Are Magic.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: