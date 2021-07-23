Music
Lil Nas X “Industry Baby,” Belly ft. The Weeknd & Young Thug “Better Believe” + More | Daily Visuals 7.23.21

Lil Nas X goes to prison and Belly tears up the road with The Weeknd and Young Thug. Today's Daily Visuals.

Oh, so y’all thought Lil Nas X giving Satan a lap dance was hard on your eyes? Wait till you see what he’s like when he’s locked up in prison with men who claim the Devil made them do it.

 

Looking to push the envelope in his latest visuals to “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X finds himself sentenced to three years in prison, but instead of doing hard time he finds himself turning out the joint and even leading a choreographed naked dance number in the shower with fellow inmates. Expect conservatives to wig out over this one too.

Elsewhere Belly links up with The Weeknd and Young Thug to ride through the night in some exotic whips before setting the city a blaze in their clip to “Better Believe.” Pretty impressive CGI effects.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Soulja Boy, Almighty Jay, and more.

LIL NAS X FT. JACK HARLOW – “INDUSTRY BABY”

BELLY FT. THE WEEKND & YOUNG THUG – “BETTER BELIEVE”

SOULJA BOY – “YOU DID WHAT”

ALMIGHTY JAY – “NO LABEL”

ZOE PETA – “RELOADIN”

KHALID – “NEW NORMAL”

O.T. GENASIS – “WHAT IS YOUR NAME”

DDG – “MIDWEST FLOW”

Lil Nas X “Industry Baby,” Belly ft. The Weeknd & Young Thug “Better Believe” + More | Daily Visuals 7.23.21  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

