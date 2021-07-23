Ed Sheeran Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of “Bad Habits”

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

When you’re as good as Ed Sheeran sometimes you make hit songs on accident! That seems to be the case with his latest #1 hit song “Bad Habits”. Sheeran said on Twitter that this song just came by “accident” and he had no idea it would be the first single off his new album.

In the video you Sheeran shares some behind the scenes footage of the creation of “Bad Habits”. You can see he is just messing around having fun with his producers Fred Again and Johnny McDaid. Check out the full video below.

Source: Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: