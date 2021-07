RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Tai Verdes is coming to The Red Room for an exclusive live performance, hosted by Eliott King, on Tuesday August 3rd!

The only way in is to listen to RadioNOW 100.9 to win! Listen to Eliott King on Monday – Friday for a a chance to win. Winners must be 21+. Doors open at 5:30p.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: