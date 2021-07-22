Entertainment News
2021 Lollapalooza To Livestream On Hulu

The world is rejoicing as concerts and festivals are coming back.  Including one of the biggest festivals, Lollapalooza!  The 4 day extravaganza is set to return July 29 and to be at full capacity at Grant Park in Chicago.  Festival goers will have to show proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test before they can enter.  This year’s festival will feature some of the biggest names in the game like Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Da Baby, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Marshmello and many more!  But for those who aren’t ready to brave the public like that or just couldn’t get tickets to the show there is good news. Lollapalooza is going to live stream exclusively on Hulu, which will most likely look better than your friends’ Snapchat and IG story.

“We are thrilled to be partnering for the first time with Hulu for this year’s livestream and are excited that the Lollapalooza fans who cannot be with us in Chicago have such a great platform to experience the show,” Courtney Trucksess, sponsorship director of Lollapalooza festival promoter C3 Presents, told Billboard.

You can get more info on the show and performances at hulu.com/lollapalooza

 

 

Source: Billboard

