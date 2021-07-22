Entertainment News
Billie Eilish To Make Debut On Disney+ With Concert Film

Billie Eilish is ramping up to the release of her much anticipated new album “Happier Than Ever”, which will get here July 30th.  And to celebrate Eilish announced that for one time and one time only she’s going to perform the 16 track album in it’s entirety and in sequential order.

Billie shared her excitement about the collaboration and said, “Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

The special is called ” Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” and will be on Disney+ Sept. 3.  Check out the trailer below.

 

 

 

Source: Billboard

 

Billie Eilish , Disney , Happier Than Ever

