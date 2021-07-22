Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace Tapped To Become Batgirl

Don't be surprised if racist fanboys come out the woodworks over this casting decision...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
"In The Heights" Opening Night Premiere - 2021 Tribeca Festival

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

It looks like In The Heights breakout star, Leslie Grace is about to trade in Washington Heights for Gotham City as word around town is she’s about to become the DCEU’s newest newest superhero.

According to Deadline the Bronx-born Dominican actress has just locked down the starring role of Barbara Gordon in Warner Bros upcoming feature film, Batgirl. Though the casting choice has yet to be confirmed, it’s being reported that the up-and-coming star blew away other would-be contenders with her audition this week.

“The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice.”

Salud!

No word yet on the film’s plot or who’ll she’ll be facing off against as Batgirl (not to be confused with Batwoman), but best believe we’ll be tuning in when the film debuts exclusively on HBO Max sometime next year. Outside of Grace, the only other names attached to the project are directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who will bring to life the script written by Christina Hodson. Kristin Burr will be producing the film.

Hopefully the script isn’t as weak as Wonder Woman 1984 because the last thing we need is a Latina lead a major studio superhero movie that’s struggle as can be. We’ll still support but that would hurt her career more than help. Just look at how bad things got for Ben Affleck after Daredevil, and he was a successful and well-established white man. Just sayin.’

Are y’all excited about Leslie Grace becoming DC’s next Batgirl? Let us know in the comments section below.

‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace Tapped To Become Batgirl  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close