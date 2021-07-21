Arts & Entertainment
Robin Williams on the set of "The Crazy Ones," at 20th Century Fox Studios, November 14, 2013.

Source: Ricardo DeAratanha / Getty

Happy birthday, Robin Williams.

It’s been nearly seven years since we lost the beloved comedian, and today he would’ve turned 64 years old. In the time since his tragic death, we’ve all had a chance to reflect on the mark he left on Hollywood and the rest of the world. Quite simply, it’s apparent just how special he was.

While his movies played a big part in our childhood, they also taught us valuable lessons. Whether we realized it or not, Robin was just as good at teaching us all a thing or two about life as he was at making us laugh uncontrollably.

Keep scrolling to relive the important life lessons we learned from Robin Williams’ movies in clips from Jumanji, Dead Poet’s Society, Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, Patch Adams, and more.

Embrace your inner weirdness.

Above all, laughter is the best medicine.

The less you give a fuck, the happier you’ll be.

You are who you are. Be proud of it.

How to trade insults with the best of them…

…And basically, kick ass.

The beauty in imperfections.

Finish what you start. Always.

How to politely reject that one creepy guy.

That the same advice for surviving a stampede can be applied to dealing with your past: Never look back.

Don’t underestimate the “cute” ones.

And never be afraid to stand up for what’s right.

Nobody is too good to get down and dirty.

And don’t forget to dance like no one is watching.

PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, YouTube

The Unforgettable Life Lessons We Learned From Robin Williams’ Movies  was originally published on globalgrind.com

