Billboard released its list of the U.S. music acts that raked in the most money in 2020, and the top ten names consist of a range of genres, including pop, classic rock, and hip-hop. In fact, the report has more rappers and R&B singers on it than in years past. However, where some of the names landed on the list may be surprising, and no rapper broke the top five.

The Billboard‘s Money Makers list exclusively uses Billboard Boxscore statistics and U.S.-only MRC Data to determine which acts generate the most coin from their music, and country performers and rock bands usually lead the way. However, pandemic-related crowd restrictions also meant a large reduction in live performances and knocked many of them of this year’s count.

By contrast, hip-hop’s surge came largely from the genre’s success with the digital aspect of the business, particularly streaming. Some notable rap names that failed to crack the top ten include: Rod Wave (No. 25), Roddy Ricch (No. 24), Future (No. 22), DaBaby (No. 17), Lil Uzi Vert (No. 15), and Eminem (No. 14). R&B singer The Weeknd landed just outside the top ten, at No. 11 with $10.4M made from music in 2020.

Take a look at the following list of Billboard‘s top 10 Money Makers of 2020, and let us know if you’re surprised at who claimed the No.1 spot:

10. Lil Baby: $11.7 million

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again: $11.9 million

8. The Beatles: $12.9 million

7. Queen: $13.2 million

6. Drake: $14.2 million

5. Billie Eilish: $14.7 million

4. Eagles: $16.3 million

3. Céline Dion: $17.5 million

2. Post Malone: $23.2 million

1. Taylor Swift: $23.8 million

Drake & Lil Baby Among Music’s Top 10 Highest Earners of 2020 was originally published on cassiuslife.com