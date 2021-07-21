Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Drake’s OVO Air Force 1 Is For The Lovers

The sneaker seems average but is pretty damn dope with the details...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Drake OVO Air Force 1

Source: @levibentlee / Instagram

Drizzy’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy has still yet to get a confirmed release date or even a first single released, but already we’ve gotten pics of what his upcoming OVO Air Force 1 exclusives will look like and while they seem like some average white-on-white 1’s, the devil’s in the details.

Featuring little hearts on the bottom sole instead of the average stars Air Force 1’s tend to boast, the silhouette also replaces the customary “Air” logo on the side heel of the sole with “Love You Forever” in script. Not bad for the hardcore Drake fan who want to show their allegiance to the King of The North.

Though rumors have the kicks dropping this Fall, no official word yet on when the sneakers will drop or if they even will. Don’t forget the Air Jordan IV “Splatter”‘s which were supposed to release only to end up a Friends & Family exclusive. Now if these were to see a release even on a limited basis, we’d figure it would coincide with the drop of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.

And to think the man almost left Nike for adidas.

Drake’s OVO Air Force 1 Is For The Lovers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 4 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close