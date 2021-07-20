Business & Economy
HomeBusiness & Economy

Taco Bell is facing a food shortage

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 

(CNN) — Taco Bell is warning that some of customers’ favorite items might not be available.

The chain apologized on its website Tuesday, saying that because of “national ingredient shortages and delivery delays” that Taco Bell locations might be out of some options.

“Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope to feed fans’ current Taco Bell cravings again soon,” Taco Bell said in a statement to CNN Business. It didn’t specify which menu items or cities were affected.

Taco Bell is the latest restaurant chain to be affected by global supply chain disruptions that have rippled across industries. Fast food chains have been hit particularly hard in recent months by a labor shortage and low inventory on some key ingredients.

Chick-fil-A recently limited the number of sauces it’s giving out to customers because of limited stock. Starbucks also apologized to customers for being out of some items, including oat milk.

Taco Bell is owned by Yum Brands. Its CEO David Gibbs said in an April earnings call that supply chain issues have also been a problem for its sister restaurant KFC, which is struggling to keep up with strong consumer with demand for its new chicken sandwich.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: WISHTV

 

shortage , taco bell

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 4 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close