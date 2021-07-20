Lil Nas X Warns People His Next Video Is Not For Kids!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Don’t say he didn’t warn you. Lil Nas X is always a hot topic of discussion and controversy. A lot of people were outraged at his last video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” where he slid down a stripper pole and gave a lap dance to the devil. This time around Lil Nas X is giving people fair warning that his video for “Industry Baby” is not for children.

Of course there was mixed reactions. You had some people who were upset that Lil Nas X would take this route, which he responded …

Then you have those who are beyond excited and can’t wait for the new song to drop July 23.

Source: Billboard

