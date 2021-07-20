Celebrity News
Lawmakers propose bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill to crack down on conservatorship abuse

The #FreeBritney movement continues.

Now lawmakers are proposing a bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill aim to crack down on conservatorship abuse, according to Rolling Stone.

U.S. Representatives have introduced the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (FREE) Act. The Act is to protect individuals under guardianship, similar to Britney Spears‘s situation.

According to the bill, it would include the right to petition the court to have a state-employed public guardian, a family member, or a private agent in place of a private guardian or conservator.  As well as have an assigned independent caseworker to monitor for signs of abuse and neglect.

“We want to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to the conservatorship process,” U.S. Representative Nancy Mace via The New York Times as they introduced the bill. “The Britney Spears conservatorship, it’s a nightmare. If this can happen to her, it can happen to anybody.

 

[caption id="attachment_102862" align="aligncenter" width="1186"] Source: Jeremy Bembaron / Getty[/caption] Several celebrities and Britney Spears fans encourage her to stay strong after Britney spoke on her conservatorship in court. Mariah Carey went on social media to support Britney Spears. Carey wrote, "We love you Britney! Stay Strong!" Halsey also reacted and wrote, "Bless Britney, and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today." Other stars who supported Britney include Rose McGowan, Justin Timberlake, Brandy, Snooki, Khloe Kardashian, Vera Wang, and Keke Palmer. https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/1407820188234493956?s=20

 

