The #FreeBritney movement continues.

Now lawmakers are proposing a bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill aim to crack down on conservatorship abuse, according to Rolling Stone.

U.S. Representatives have introduced the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (FREE) Act. The Act is to protect individuals under guardianship, similar to Britney Spears‘s situation.

According to the bill, it would include the right to petition the court to have a state-employed public guardian, a family member, or a private agent in place of a private guardian or conservator. As well as have an assigned independent caseworker to monitor for signs of abuse and neglect.

“We want to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to the conservatorship process,” U.S. Representative Nancy Mace via The New York Times as they introduced the bill. “The Britney Spears conservatorship, it’s a nightmare. If this can happen to her, it can happen to anybody.”

Lawmakers propose bipartisan ‘Free Britney’ Bill to crack down on conservatorship abuse was originally published on mix1079.com