Cardboard Beds In Tokyo’s Olympic Village Dubbed “Anti-Sex” & Twitter Had The Jokes Ready

In Dave Chappelle’s classic standup set Killin’ Them Softly, the comedic genius joked that if a man could have sex with a woman in a cardboard box, he wouldn’t buy a house. And it appears the Olympic Committee is putting Chappelle’s hypothesis to the test by commissioning 18,000 cardboard beds with mattresses made of polyethylene.
American runner Paul Chelimo certainly was not thrilled with the news and let Twitter know the IOC did this with the hopes of “avoiding intimacy among athletes.” Last week Deezen broke the news that Japanese bedding company Airweave undertook this interesting project. According to the article, however, the move is really motivated by the Olympic Sustainability Plan and slowing the spread of COVID; it has nothing to do with curbing any extracurricular babymaking activities.
Nevertheless, Reuters said the IOC is giving away 150,000 condoms to the athletes – to try on once they’re done with their official business in Tokyo, that is. “The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athlete’s village,” Tokyo 2020 explained via email, “but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness [with regard to safe sex and STI transmission].”
With that said, “gettin’ it in” may not be too easy with the new furniture. Even though the mattresses were made to be used indefinitely, rumors spread that they were also designed to crumble if ever more than one person at a time is on one. But Airweave and the IOC will not take these stories lying down, as new information came forth to challenge those claims.
The mattresses, made from “high resistance lightweight cardboard,” can actually support up to 440 pounds, per Inside The Games. Furthermore, the bed’s three sections can be adjusted for each athlete’s tastes in firmness and support.
In fact, Rhys McClenaghan, a gymnast on Ireland’s Olympic team, posted a video on Twitter to prove the story wrong. As he jumped on the “anti-sex” bed for social media to observe, the 5’7″ McClenaghan shouted, “It’s fake news!” The Olympics was grateful to McClenaghan for his demonstration and showing that “the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy!”
Check out how Twitter reacted:
Twitter Reacts To Cardboard Olympic Beds
1.
1 of 16
What if we kissed on the anti-sex Olympic beds? pic.twitter.com/Tz7rXhJhaW— Dr. Ad Hoc (@Brotinus) July 16, 2021
2.
2 of 16
This is the craziest story. In order to prevent Olympians from having sex, and thus risk spreading the Covid virus, beds at the Tokyo Olympic Village are made from cardboard so they collapse if more than one person gets on them! pic.twitter.com/RZKEPbcr4x— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) July 17, 2021
3.
3 of 16
Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes— Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021
Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.
I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo
4.
4 of 16
everyone tweeting about the tokyo olympics anti-sex beds sounds like this pic.twitter.com/rykiABsQeQ— Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) July 19, 2021
5.
5 of 16
The cardboard beds are made to be more eco-friendly and can hold up to 200 kg/440 lbs so not sure how they prevent people from having sex. And they started making these beds waaay before Covid, there are articles as far back as January 2020. https://t.co/s2tx4yVE0g— gata negra (@jazzagold) July 17, 2021
6.
6 of 16
the anti sex beds at the olympics just fuel a competition over who can fuck in the most outrageous position/place— marlowe | nsfw (@lesbiankiyoomi) July 17, 2021
7.
7 of 16
i don’t think the anti-sex beds at the olympics will be well liked by the athletes but baptist colleges will love them pic.twitter.com/nLzBoxQS4M— Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) July 16, 2021
8.
8 of 16
After hearing about "anti-sex beds" at the Olympics, Melania ordered one for every room at Mar-a-lago. pic.twitter.com/xO42Dp3qi3— Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) July 19, 2021
9.
9 of 16
Athletes to sleep on 'anti-sex' beds at Olympic Games amid COVID https://t.co/4jlAcLBsDd pic.twitter.com/Ncggx3CLj0— yung kaczynski (@sgtballsisback) July 19, 2021
10.
10 of 16
Honestly I think the Olympic anti-sex beds are gonna give us a pretty good window into how athletes perform when heavily sleep deprived— Kay Orchison (@kayorchison) July 16, 2021
There’s a real research opportunity there
11.
11 of 16
I have one of those Olympic village anti-sex beds, that's the only reason it's been so long— Yukon Cornelius 🔥🇨🇦🔥 (@NeeedlesEye) July 19, 2021
12.
12 of 16
Buying one of Olympic's anti-sex beds for my bedroom...to stay focused and keep grinding. Most aren't willing to do this.— graham (@GrahamB47) July 17, 2021
13.
13 of 16
If you liked the Japanese Olympic village beds made from boxes,— Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) July 17, 2021
Just wait till you see the rest of the athletic furniture! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rlLu6lR3fM
14.
14 of 16
they're acting like the floor doesn't exist https://t.co/29SQ1MNRid— sisyphus (@godcomplegz) July 18, 2021
15.
15 of 16
The official pickup line of Tokyo 2020:— Molly Seidel (@ByGollyMolly12) July 18, 2021
“Hey, wanna break down some cardboard with me?” https://t.co/XDUyoi8q5G
16.
16 of 16
Athletes to sleep on 'anti-sex' cardboard beds at Olympic Games amid COVID pic.twitter.com/kHCc0JaxL8— jaren 🦕 (@punishedjaren) July 19, 2021
