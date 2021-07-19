Federal judge upholds IU COVID-19 vaccine mandate

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana rules it will not block Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

A group of students previously filed a federal lawsuit against the school.

The group said the vaccine policy violated the student’s constitutional rights and the state’s vaccine passport law.

The ruling says the school can “pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty and staff.”

Indiana University issued this statement following the ruling:

A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.

Currently, all students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus.

Source: WISHTV

