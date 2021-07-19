Halsey Gives Birth To 1st Child

Recording Artists
Halsey took to Instagram to make the announcement that her first child is here.  Halsey shared a picture of her in the hospital with boyfriend Alev Ayden holding their brand new bundle of joy Ender Ridley Aydin.  Baby Ender was brought into this world July 14 and Halsey described it as a “rare and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”  All the celebs from Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello and more jumped in the comments to congratulate Halsey and Alev.  Welcome Ender to this world and big congratulations to the happy couple and wish them the best of luck on their new parenthood journey.

 

 

