Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo

Give that man some water.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
BIG3 - Week Two

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Maybe Kanye West is a big fan of MCU villains? We say this because Yeezy was at the Big 3 Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday (July 17) and was spotted courtside dressed like Baron Zemo.

Zemo - Falcon & the Winter Soldier

Source: Marvel / Disney+

There was Mr. West next to Big 3 head honcho Ice Cube wearing an outfit that featured a mask that also could pass for Cobra Commander couture and what looks like a pair of those Yeezy Supply boots.

There is where we point out that Vegas is in the desert, so it’s pretty much always hot outside. That didn’t stop Yeezy from donning winter-ready looking drip at the Orleans Arena to take in a game, though. Cube being comfortable in a t-shirt was a sharp contrast to West keeping on the black version of the Round Jacket that’s part of the Winter 2021 collection of his collab with The Gap.

Mans is hot, indeed. Peep some flicks below, and pray that Yeezy stays hydrated.

BIG3 - Week Two

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

BIG3 - Week Two

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

BIG3 - Week Two

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

 

Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 3 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 3 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 3 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 3 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Playlist
Close